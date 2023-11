Galway’s most famous hay shed is being dismantled this week, with a replacement roof on the way for it.

This hay shed in particular housed many a Galway football supporter over the last 65 years at matches at Tuam Stadium.

A new cantilever roof will be placed above the stand, with new seating for 1,500 fans.

The hay shed has witnessed many a Connacht football final, and oceans of club football matches, down through the years.