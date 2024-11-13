I heard that the Taoiseach plans to upgrade the Department of Agriculture’s IT systems.

I was in the crowd as Simon Harris spoke to farmers at the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) national council that took place on Tuesday.

Even though he said it might not be the most popular decision, investing in IT at the Department will be the best way to get “every red cent” paid out to farmers waiting on payments from various schemes.

I for one, couldn’t agree more with him. I just wonder how much it will all cost.