It has been 14 years since Heslin's debut with Westmeath. \ Barry Cronin

The Lake County is on the lookout for a full forward with the announcement that frontman and suckler farmer John Heslin is to retire after a 14-year career in the maroon and white.

Before retiring, the farmer managed to just edge out Dessie Dolan as Westmeath’s highest-ever scoring footballer. But it seems that the quiet life is not what Heslin has in store.

Now a global marketing manager with MSD, he has said that work, travel and indeed farming commitments were behind his decision to hang up the boots.