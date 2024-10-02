Larry Goodman got a mention at the Oireachtas finance committee last week, when Sligo TD Marc MacSharry tackled senior officials at the Office of Public Works (OPW) regarding the historic terms of a lease agreement involving the State and the beef baron.

Goodman owns the Miesian Plaza on Dublin’s Baggot Street which he has leased to the Department of Health for a 25-year term.

The State was in line to overpay for the rent of the building to the tune of an estimated €10m as the OPW measured the floor space incorrectly – oops.

Senior OPW staff told Deputy MacSharry that this error had been ameliorated when Goodman agreed in 2022 to extend the lease by a further nine months rent-free.

However, the OPW staff were unable to put a value on the free rental period for Deputy MacSharry – oops again.