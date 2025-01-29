Michael Healy Rae been appointed the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with special responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture. \ Eamon Ward

Michael Healy-Rae has been appointed the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture.

The announcement comes as the Government, upon the nomination of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, formally appointed Ministers of State and assigned their responsibilities on Wednesday.

Also in the Department of Agriculture, Timmy Dooley was appointed Minister of State with special responsibility for fisheries.

Former Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has now been appointed as Minister of State at the Department of Tourism with special responsibility for sport and postal policy.

Speaking at the announcement, the Taoiseach said that the Government will be determined to deliver on the economy, housing, disability, infrastructure and public services, as well as maintaining Ireland’s strong voice on the world stage.

"We are very conscious of the work ahead and I have every confidence in our team of ministers from across the two Government parties and independents."

Appointments

Other significant appointments in the agriculture sector include Marian Harkin to Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education with special responsibility for further education, apprenticeship, construction and climate skills. In this role, she will oversee the new veterinary schools and farm apprenticeships.

In addition, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran will be Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Christopher O’Sullivan will be Minister of State at the Department of Housing with special responsibility for nature, heritage and biodiversity.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said he is looking forward to working with them and the rest of Government, while addressing the issues affecting people in their everyday lives.

"I am delighted that we have today announced the new Ministers of State, who will play a key part across all Government departments in delivering on the agenda set out in the Programme for Government and responding to the challenges we face.

"In the period ahead, we will be ambitious and work to make significant progress in addressing the critical social, economic, political, demographic and environmental challenges of our time."

Read more

Storm Éowyn: forestry owners call for Government support

Martin Heydon confirmed as Minister for Agriculture