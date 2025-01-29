By the time you read this, The Dealer understands that Josephine O’Neill will have declared her intention to run for Macra president in this year’s election.

A member of the Callan club, O’Neill is the current chair of the Macra national board and has held a number of roles within Kilkenny Macra.

She was also previously crowned Miss Macra in 2018.

O’Neill joins Kerry’s John Martin Carroll in the bid to be the next president of the young farmers’ organisation.

Correspondence was sent to members at the weekend, stating that nomination papers will be issued to clubs on 5 February, to be returned by 26 February.

So, there is time yet for another to enter the foray, but I hear no one else is sticking their head above the parapet as of now.