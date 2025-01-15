The contract of services is for part-time work from 1 February to 30 September 2025 and may involve weekend work and unsocial hours.

I spotted that the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Department of Housing is tendering for individuals or companies to trap predators in Co Offaly.

The invasive species control officer will have to trap feral mink, grey crows, and magpies, as well as control foxes in the middle Shannon Callows, downstream of the bridge at Banagher.

The contract of services is for part-time work from 1 February to 30 September 2025 and may involve weekend work and unsocial hours.

The worker must have a full driving licence and a licensed shotgun or rifle. The officer will be required to liaise with the local gun clubs as well.