Pictured on the boardwalk on Clara Bog in Co Offaly announcing details of the 2025 Peatlands and Natura Community Engagement Scheme were (from left) Sharon Carroll, Aoife Greene, Noel Bulger, Killian Kirwan, Minister Malcolm Noonan, Alison Delaney, Colm Malone, Janine Quinn, and Zarah Finn, all NPWS.

Applications are being sought for the 2025 Peatlands and Natura Community Engagement Scheme.

The scheme was launched by Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan, with up to €600,000 in funding available for community-led projects.

The engagement scheme aims to encourage local communities, organisations, educational institutions and other stakeholders to actively contribute to the conservation and restoration of natura 2000 sites and peatland areas.

Launching the scheme, Minister Noonan said he was impressed with the broad range of projects funded to date under the scheme.

“Through collaboration and engagement with local communities, we can take action and play a pivotal role to combat climate change and safeguard our most precious and endangered species and habitats for generations to come.”

Applications

Successful applicants for this year’s assistance will be awarded funding to support a maximum of 80% of the project's eligible costs.

A maximum grant of €40,000 is available for natura 2000-designated sites and up to €20,000 is on offer for non-natura 2000 peatland sites.

Applications are invited across a diverse range of initiatives. These may include - but are not limited to - education programmes, publications, public amenity and recreational measures, invasive species and fire control measures, anti-littering initiatives to local environmental improvements in the area of the designated sites and other peatland areas.

Closing date for submission of applications is 24 January 2025.

Details of the terms and conditions of the scheme and the application form required to apply are available on the National Parks and Wildlife Services website.