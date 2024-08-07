It will take quite the marketing to get supermarket shoppers from grass-based gold for pollution butter, the Dealer thinks.

The Dealer did a double take this week after reading that vocal promoter of lab-grown ‘meat’ and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has gone on another dalliance into the world of farm commodities – butter.

But it’s not Kerrygold that Gates is looking to get in on, it’s a startup named Savor, which is on a mission to make butter not from milk, but from CO2.

The company claims to manufacture “delicious and versatile fats made from an overabundant resource: carbon.”

It will take quite the marketing effort to persuade supermarket shoppers away from grass-based gold towards processed exhaust fumes, The Dealer thinks.