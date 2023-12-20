The Dealer was relieved to hear in recent days that Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer will have no issues coming to Ireland on Christmas Eve, given the issues with TB and deer in Ireland.

Senator Paul Daly told the Oireachtas committee on agriculture last week, during a debate on TB and the role deer play in the spread of the disease, that the reindeer will not be shot when he arrives here with the other reindeer and Santa himself with presents on Sunday night.

“Given the time of year, it is important to assure anyone listening that Rudolph and his colleagues are in no danger of being shot.

“That is an important message to send because there may be young ears having to listen to us because daddy or mammy want to listen to us,” he told the committee.