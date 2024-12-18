The Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland (NI) played two sell-out concerts at Ballymena Academy in Co Antrim earlier this week.

The group put on two nights for its Christmas concert this year following strong demand for tickets for last year’s gig and other events that happened throughout 2024.

Musical director Barkley Thompson made sure the choir hit all the right notes, and he got a few laughs between songs telling his Christmas crackers.

NI Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir was in attendance on the opening night, although he didn’t join the choir for a singsong. Maybe next year?