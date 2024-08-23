24/25 ag science.

This year, we have two options for your students - Option 1: digital; Option 2: print plus digital.

Students will be able to order a hard copy of the paper (maximum 30 weeks, starting Thursday 5 September), while also availing of the wealth of relevant content and videos that have been developed within the dedicated Schools Hub area on farmersjournal.ie via digital access.

This year, we are delighted to offer students the following subscription options, packed with amazing value!

€25: digital subscription

Our digital subscription provides students with digital premium access to the Irish Farmers Journal website, Schools Hub and e-paper access.

Normally €179, students will only have to pay €25 – a saving of 86%!

€55: paper and digital access

Our print and digital offer includes access to the Irish Farmers Journal in print and online:

Print edition delivered weekly throughout the school year (maximum 30 weeks, starting Thursday 5 September)

Digital access to our website and new and improved Irish Farmers Journal Live app

Plus, a FREE Irish Farmers Journal backpack (RRP €30)

Normally €289, students will only have to pay €55 – a saving of 81%!

Students can also avail of our print and digital option without a backpack for €50.

DEIS schools

Discount available for DEIS schools. Call 01-419 9505 / 01-419 9525 or email agsci@farmersjournal.ie to place your order.

The 2024/2025 study guide offer includes:

Study guides: access to the agricultural science study guides throughout the school year (30 weeks), plus access to the back catalogue of study guides from 2023, 2022 and 2021, videos, student worksheets and other online resources.

*NEW revision supplement: the Irish Farmers Journal, IASTA and Agri Aware will release a substantial revision supplement in the lead-up to Easter 2025. This supplement will be an essential exam revision aid, featuring: revision notes on the cross-cutting themes and other topics covered throughout the year, sample exam questions answered, plus mock questions in short and long formats.

Student activities: a brand-new student activity will be available each week to supplement the weekly study guide. This resource can be used by students in school or at home to further their understanding of the topics covered in the study guides each week.

Access to dedicated Schools Hub area within farmersjournal.ie: the Irish Farmers Journal Schools Hub is the home for all of the Leaving Certificate agricultural science content produced each week, including weekly study guides, classroom videos with Irish Farmers Journal specialists and student activities, along with any articles related to the study guide content.

Signposting: the Irish Farmers Journal will highlight relevant articles related to the study guide content covered in the weekly study guides.

Classroom videos: the Irish Farmers Journal’s specialist team will produce educational videos based on the study guide topics throughout the year to further enhance students' understanding of the topics covered in the study guides. Videos can be used in class or watched from home.

Schools Hub videos: how-to videos will be available for students and teachers. These videos will showcase the key features and educational tools available. These videos will also cover navigating the Schools Hub, accessing the dedicated ag science video hub, along with utilising the ag science e-paper folder, with clickable links, back issues of the study guides and dictionary of essential ag science terms.

Tullamore Farm: the Irish Farmers Journal beef and sheep demonstration farm in Tullamore will release insights and data for students and teachers - this data will be updated throughout the school year. The insights and data available will include details on animal weights, diets, target weights and body condition scores, along with grass growth reports, plus updates from the sustainability initiatives on Tullamore Farm.

Download the e-paper and read offline without an internet connection.

Explore over 14 years of past editions of the Irish Farmers Journal through our e-paper archives, including access to study guides from the last three years.

Access to our new and improved app and all farmersjournal.ie content including multimedia learning tools – videos, podcasts, Schools Hub and more!

Read on any smartphone, tablet or PC device.

If you have not already received the brochure for this year's offer, please email agsci@farmersjournal.ie.

To place your order; visit https://schoolsubs.farmersjournal.ie/2024/ or call 01-419 9525/ 01-419 9505.