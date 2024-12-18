Sarah Mcintosh chairs the discussion on ‘Resilient Industry: Adapting to Change’ with Katie Gleeson, Avril Tierney, Aileen Barron, Green Acre Marketing, and Sister Orla Tracey at an event to celebrate International Women’s day, jointly hosted by the ASA and Macra with all proceeds from the event going to Breast Cancer Ireland. \ Philip Doyle

The year 2024 has been a good one for Macra.

Our members are back in the full swing of activity as can be seen throughout the country at events. This year we celebrated our 80th anniversary remembering the past, living in the moment and planning for the future of Macra.

I will not go through each and every event that occurred this year as we have already filled a 24-page spread in the Irish Farmers Journal, but let’s look at some of the big ones that stood out.

This event was something new for our organisation that sparked a new partnership with the ASA as we teamed up to pull off a show-stopping lunch event in the Heritage Hotel, which was kindly sponsored by FBD. It brought together 140 people, mostly females, in one room to raise €6,500 for Breast Cancer Ireland. The laughs and positivity is certainly something to remember from this event.

Lobbying

Throughout the year we have come out more determined than ever to see change around succession and the survival of rural Ireland. We have had numerous engagements with various ministers and an Taoiseach. Now we are still waiting for action – but don’t worry – we aren’t stopping till our future and that of the next generation is secure.

Kildare Macra showed us all how to mark 80 years in style to say the least. They hosted our 80th anniversary black tie event on the Sunday night of this year’s Rally, which saw over 350 people sitting in one room to celebrate our organisation. The Macra members certainly showed style on the night of the event, maybe Paris Fashion Week might feature Macra next year.

With just a snippet of some of the highlights, it brings us to this Christmas – for some is filled with joy while for others it’s just a date on the calendar, so please be mindful this time of the year and check in with your loved ones and neighbours.

I would like to thank all the members who have given their time so freely to our organisation over the past year, your work hasn’t gone unnoticed, so thank you.

As president of Macra, I want to wish everyone reading this a very Happy Christmas and a safe New Year. I am looking forward to seeing you all in 2025 and what’s in store for our organisation.