DEAR EDITOR,
My environmental farm building project to allow me more slurry storage capacity so that I have more flexibility in the time of spreading is on hold as per your article last week because of an objection from Peter Sweetman. How can this man say he is doing this from an environmental standpoint when in fact he is doing the exact opposite in my situation? Given my delays in getting planning, it is highly unlikely I’ll get my tank built this summer.
