The farm is in a lovely location, closeto the beach.

A c33.5ac holding of good-quality Wexford farmland in a lovely seaside location is coming up for auction.

The farm is at Carnivan, Fethard-On-Sea, and has been brought to the market by Quinn Property. The guide price is €10,000/ac to €12,000/ac.

The location is south Wexford, on the Hook Peninsula, 1km from Fethard-On-Sea village.

The land for sale is approximately 400m from Baginbun Beach and within walking distance of a number of other local beaches.

This is a very popular area. Day-to-day needs are available in Fethard-On-Sea.

The property has lengthy frontage on two public roads. The land lies in a number of fields and is currently in a mix of grassland and tillage.

Part of the holding is in tillage and it's good quality land.

The farm will be sold in an online auction on Wednesday 12 June at noon. The land will be offered in the following lots:

Lot one is c13.186ac.

Lot two is c18.898ac.

Lot three is c1.445ac.

Lot four is the entire.