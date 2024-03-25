Minister of State Pippa Hackett is leading a four day trade mission in the US. \ Odhran Ducie

Minister of State Pippa Hackett is leading a major agri-food trade mission to the United States, which began on Sunday, in collaboration with Bord Bia and Irish food and beverage exporters.

The focus of the visit is to consolidate, enhance and strengthen Irish agri-food exports to the United States, especially to states outside of Ireland’s historic and cultural centres of influence.

The United States is a key market for Irish agri-food and drink exports and were worth €1.6bn in 2023, a 26% increase on 2019.

Speaking ahead of the trade mission, Minister Hackett said that it is a great opportunity and “our focus will be on building new relationships, working to widen market access, as well as strengthening our existing links with the US”.

Trade mission

During the four-day itinerary, Minister Hackett will meet with leading US retail, food service and distributors who are customers of Irish food and drink.

This will involve promotion of Irish dairy, meat, prepared consumer foods and beverages and will also use the opportunity to highlight the sustainability of Irish food exports and the continued growth of the Irish organic sector.

She will also attend a 'Spirit of Ireland' event hosted by Bord Bia in partnership with the Irish drinks industry. This event, taking place in Austin, Texas, is expected to attract up to 100 alcohol buyers and representatives from 18 Irish spirit brands.