A pedigree dairy farm in Co Meath is looking for an experienced worker. \ Claire Nash

Dairy farm assistant, Co Cork

An experienced dairy farm assistant is required for a full-time role on a 475-cow farm in Co Cork. Duties of the role will include milking, milk quality control and general animal husbandry.

There is a 33-unit herringbone parlour on this large-scale farm based near Fermoy.

Candidates should have tractor driving experience and a minimum of two years’ experience in the dairy industry is preferred.

The permanent role is offering a remuneration of €34,000 per annum.

More information on this dairy assistant role in Fermoy, click here.

Tillage roles in Co Wexford

A potato and tillage farm in Co Wexford has full-time and seasonal positions available. The successful candidate will be required to have experience working with agricultural machinery.

The payment rate is negotiable for these roles in the Enniscorthy area.

Anyone that is interested in the role can apply here.

Dairy assistant, Co Kerry

A full-time position has become available on a dairy farm near Ardfert, Co Kerry. There are no qualifications required. The role will involve milking and general day-to-day farm work.

The Kerry-based dairy farm is offering a remuneration package of €34,000 per annum for this full-time role.

The application deadline is fast approaching. If this role sounds like it might suit you, see more information on how to apply here.

Dairy role, Co Meath

An experienced dairy person is wanted in Co Meath for a pedigree herd. The role of the successful candidate will involve milking, calf rearing and operating farm machinery. Holding an AI certificate is advantageous for the successful candidate.

Accommodation can be made available on this pedigree dairy farm.

Interested parties can find out more information on how to apply by clicking here.