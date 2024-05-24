A modern 300-cow dairy farm in Cork is on the hunt for a farm manager.

There are interesting job opportunities in the agriculture sector this week, with a dairy farm worker and a farm manager wanted.

These jobs are suitable for someone with previous experience working on a dairy farm.

They would also suit someone who has recently qualified with a level six qualification in agriculture.

Dairy farm manager, Cork

A progressive dairy farm in Cork is on the hunt for a farm manager. The successful candidate will work alongside the farm owner on a secondary milking platform.

It is a grass-based compact-calving 300-cow herd, with good infrastructure and modern facilities.

The successful candidate should have previous practical experience on a dairy farm and an excellent work ethic, a strong can-do attitude and be able to work on their own initiative and also as part of a team.

They will be involved in all aspects of the running of the farm, including milking, calving, animal health, grass budgeting and measurement.

A full driving license and a minimum of level six qualification in agriculture is required.

On-site accommodation is available and the remuneration package will reflect the responsibility of this full-time position.

For more information on this position, please click here.

Dairy farm manager, Monaghan

A Monaghan dairy farm is looking for a full-time manager for an immediate start.

The successful candidate will have experience in herd management, milking and calf rearing and have a minimum of two years' full-time experience in dairy farming.

Continuous development and training will be provided.

A salary of €34,000 to €35,000 will be provided.

If this position interests you, please click here.

Tractor drivers, Kilkenny

Tractor drivers are being sought for bulk fertiliser spreading, loading shovels and general store work for National Nutrition, based in Kilkenny.

Full- or part-time work is available.

Please click here for more information.