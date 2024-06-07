Grassland management skills such as measuring and budgeting are important for dairy management roles. \ Brendan Lynch

Driven and experienced workers are wanted to assume management roles on dairy farms in Cork and Monaghan.

Tasks such as milking, animal health, grassland measuring and budgeting were cited as being crucial for successful candidates.

See below for full details.

Dairy farm manager - Cork

A progressive 300-cow dairy farm is seeking a manager to work with the owner on a secondary milking platform.

It is a grass-based spring-calving herd with good infrastructure and modern facilities.

The individual will have an interest in dairy farming as a business and have an excellent work ethic.

They will be capable of carrying out milking, calving and animal health tasks, have good supervisory skills and management ability and grassland management skills.

A full driving licence is essential for this full-time role, as is a minimum level six agricultural cert.

Remuneration package will reflect the responsibility of the position.

Click here for further information.

Dairy farm manager - Cork

A dairy farm located 20 minutes west of Cork city is seeking a farm manager.

The farm operates a grass-based spring-calving herd and milks 75 cows.

The successful candidate will have experience in milking, animal health and grassland management and must be able to work on their own initiative.

The remuneration package for this full-time position will depend on relevant experience.

With an application closing date of 12 June, click here for further details.

Dairy farm manager - Monaghan

A dairy farm in Co Monaghan is looking for a farm manager.

Experience in herd management, milking and calf rearing is preferred.

Applications are open to agricultural graduates or those with a minimum of two years full-time experience in dairy farming.

Continuous development and training will be provided and a salary of €34,000 is on offer.

The successful candidate for this full-time position will start immediately.

For more information, click here.