Dairy farms in Fermoy and nearly Ballincollig are looking for workers.

Dairy farm worker, Cork

An experienced dairy farm assistant is required on a 475-cow dairy farm in Fermoy, Co Cork.

With a 33-unit herringbone parlour, duties of this role will include milking, milk quality control and general animal husbandry.

Tractor driving experience and a minimum experience of two years is necessary for this full-time position.

Remuneration offered is €34,000 per annum, working 39 hours per week.

Dairy farm assistant, Cork

A 250-cow dairy farm near Ballincollig, Cork is seeking a full-time staff member for four to five months.

The work will be rostered and meals provided.

An experienced candidate is preferred, and work will commence immediately.

Contract rearer, Kerry

A Kerry-based farmer near Ballylongford is looking for a contract rearer for 30 yearling heifers for the grazing season from April to October/November.

Contract rearer, Galway

A Co Galway farmer is looking for a contract rearer for groups of 10 calves up to 50. The calves are six weeks old.

