High temperatures on the continent have increased midge populations and case numbers in the Netherlands.

The Department of Agriculture has urged farmers to stay vigilant for signs of bluetongue in their livestock as warmer temperatures increase the midge populations and leave the national herd more vulnerable to the disease.

Midge can spread the disease and higher populations of the vector see the higher-risk bluetongue period running from April to November.

The Department has warned that high temperatures on the continent have increased the infection pressure there leading to a recent surge in cases.

The Netherlands has been struggling with an outbreak of bluetongue virus 3 (BTV-3) since September 2023. The virus has been found in 6,000 herds and flocks in the Netherlands since, with this number continuing to rise.

This is despite the country securing emergency approval for new BTV-3 vaccines, not yet approved for use right across the EU.

The disease has also been detected in both Belgium and Germany.

Signs

Bluetongue can infect cattle, sheep and goats, spreading through animal-to-animal contact, by the bite of midge vectors and through infected animal fluids.

Signs of the disease include a drop in milk yields, the loss of appetite, lethargy, lameness and abortion or still births.

Infected livestock may see a swelling of the face, lips and tongue, drooling from the mouth, discharge from the eyes or nose and possible death.

Import focus

The Department has renewed calls for the importers of livestock to avoid importing susceptible animals during the higher-risk summer period by sourcing stock inside the country.

Where imports cannot be avoided, importers have been told to request pre-movement PCR testing and ensure all animals have the correct identification and certification requirements.

Once imported, the animals should be isolated in clean housing with feed and water.

A vet should be contacted immediately if animals appear unwell. The local Regional Veterinary Office must be contacted immediately once animals arrive to arrange mandatory post-import checks.

Samples will be taken from any animals imported from mainland Europe and tested for bluetongue virus within five days of arrival, with a follow up sample tested 10 days later.

Suspected cases

Where bluetongue is suspected during office hours, farmers should contact their local Regional Veterinary Office without delay.

Farmers are legally obliged to report suspected cases to the Department of Agriculture.

The National Disease Emergency Hotline should be contacted on 01-4928026 where the disease is suspected outside of office hours.

A bluetongue outbreak would see control zones of 150km in radius established around cases, with livestock movement and export restrictions applied.

Losing the country’s bluetongue-free status could also impact the ability to export outside of the EU, the Department said.

