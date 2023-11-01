AI, but not this kind, is the word of 2023, say Collins Dictionary. \ Claire Nash

It seems that AI has been recognised as the word of the year for 2023 by the Collins Dictionary.

Before you start wondering if that is due to the wonders of sexed semen, or the recent birth of Hereford calves to straws from a bull that died 40 years ago, it’s artificial intelligence rather than artificial insemination which has captured the zeitgeist of this troubled year.

Observing the state of the world, a bit more human intelligence in positions of power might be of more help.