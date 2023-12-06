Rebecca McDonald, Holy Trinity College, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, with members of the school’s agriculture club, at Gleno Valley YFC annual fatstock show and sale in Ballymena Mart. \ Houston Green
Katie Mackey (nine), Lisburn, Co Antrim, getting her Beltex lambs ready for the show ring at the sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships held in the Eikon Centre, Co Down. \ Houston Green
Laurence McMullan, McMullan Agri (right), chats with Dan Gregg, Glarryford; Jack Burnside, Cullybackey; and Scott Atkinson, Glarryford, at the McMullan Agri machinery open evening. \ Houston Green
Andy Wylie, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, with sons, Bobby and James, at Gleno Valley YFC annual fatstock show and sale in Ballymena Mart. \ Houston Green
Anna Carmichael, Kilwaughter; Joanne Moore, Millbrook; and Louise Harper, Cairncastle, at the Gleno Valley YFC annual fatstock show and sale in Ballymena Mart, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green
Judge Iain McClean, Bushmills, Co Antrim, presenting the champion rosette to Pauline and John Ferguson, Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh, at the Ayrshire Club show and sale in Ballymena Mart, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green
Tom Devine, Artigarvan, Co Tyrone, with sons, Finn and Danny, at the City of Derry YFC Christmas fatstock show and sale at Lisahally Mart, Co Derry. \ Houston Green
Oisin McEneaney alongside brothers David and Ollie McAdie, enjoying themselves at the Crossmaglen Livestock Sales annual fatstock show and sale in Co Armagh. \ Houston Green
