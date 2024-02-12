Funds will be raised for in support of Breast Cancer Ireland. \ Donal O'Leary

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) and Macra will jointly host a lunch event in support of Breast Cancer Ireland for International Women's Day on the topic of empowerment and progress in agriculture.

The event will kick off at 12pm on 7 March at the Heritage Hotel, Co Laois, with addresses delivered by ASA president Niamh Bambrick and Macra president Elaine Houlihan.

It will see a panel discussion on the experiences, challenges and triumphs of women in agriculture.

A second panel discussion will centre on the agri-food sector’s adaptation to change.

There will be opportunities between the panels and speakers for participants to network.

The organisers have thanked sponsors of the event FBD for its support.

Chance to reflect

Bambrick stated that, as both herself and Houlihan are the youngest female leaders of their respective organisations, the event offers both groups a chance to “reflect on how our industry is resilient and also very adaptable to change”.

“We have chosen [for] the proceeds of this event to go to a fantastic charity, Breast Cancer Ireland, which is a charity that is close to all of our hearts. This is in recognition also of International Women's Day which occurs on Friday 8 March,” Bambrick said.

Macra’s president also emphasised the opportunity to celebrate the resilience of the agri-food industry, while gaining contacts and raising funds for charity.