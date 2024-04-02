The power plant also uses biomass to generate electricity.

Bord Na Mona’s Edenderry Power plant is set to connect to the national gas grid via a new 22km steel transmission pipeline.

The grid connection will enable the integration of both natural gas and renewable gas, including biomethane and green hydrogen, into the fuel mix at the Co Offaly power station.

Upon completion, the transmission connection project will immediately facilitate a reduction of approximately 40% in CO2 emissions at the power plant, which generates electricity to support the national energy grid in times of high demand, providing 116MW of electricity to help balance the intermittency of supply from other energy sources in the country.

Initially, the project will facilitate the transmission of natural gas, with a shift to renewable gases over time, Bord Na Móna has stated.

Project

The transmission connection project is currently in its preliminary planning and development phase, with construction expected to start in 2027 and the pipeline anticipated to be fully operational in 2029.

Gas Networks Ireland intends to engage local communities and host public information evenings over the coming weeks to share more details about the project and its benefits.

Speaking on the announcement, Gas Networks Ireland’s newly appointed director of assets and infrastructure Brian Sheehan said: “The gas network plays a critical role in Ireland’s energy landscape and this connection for Bord na Móna marks a significant step towards a greener future.

"Gas Networks Ireland is fully committed to this strategic infrastructure development project and has assembled a dedicated team to ensure its success.”

Head of renewable energy at Bord na Móna John Reilly commented: “We are delighted to announce this partnership with Gas Networks Ireland, which will have a transformative effect on our Edenderry Renewable Energy Complex - enabling us to decarbonise our existing infrastructure by approximately 40% once the transmission connection is complete and natural gas is fully incorporated into our fuel mix.”