It is understood that John Magnier's Coolmore farming empire will be expanding again.

Coolmore is poised to add another 535ac to its already extensive land portfolio.

John Magnier’s bloodstock and tillage operation is linked to the sale of two significant farms in recent weeks.

Coolmore paid almost €38,000/ac for a 64ac farm on the outskirts of Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on Tuesday, the Irish Farmers Journal understands. With a pre-auction guide price of €1.3m, the farm at Parkville drew 47 bids from five bidders at a lively auction. The hammer fell at €2.425m, some €1m more than expected.

The farm is currently zoned as agricultural but its location close to a Boston Scientific plant and other industrial and residential developments saw selling agent Pat Quirke of PF Quirke describe it as having future development potential. Parkville is also located beside other Coolmore-owned land.

The second farm, which went sale agreed in recent weeks, is a much bigger property, close to Horse and Jockey. Killough Castle consists of a castle dating back to the 1400s, set on 471ac of tillage land, grassland and forestry. It had a guide price of €5.5m (€11,677/ac) set by selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald, who would not comment on the buyer.

Coolmore has previously stated that 20% of its land holdings are protected for the natural environment and wildlife and it’s understood that the land at Killough will play to this theme.

Within Killough’s 497ac, there are 92ac of commercial forestry and 30ac of native woodland.

Coolmore empire

When Killough Castle and Parkville are added, the land bank owned by the Magnier family and associated persons and companies will exceed 10,360ac in Co Tipperary alone. They also own and control large swathes of land in Cork, Dublin, Kildare and Waterford, in addition to thousands of acres in the UK, US and Australia.