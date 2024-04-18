Coolmore did not charge farmers for the silage.

Coolmore made silage available to local farmers in Tipperary last week who were struggling to source fodder.

The Fethard-based stud, owned by John Magnier, donated 1,000t of silage to farmers.

Coolmore did not charge farmers for the silage, but instead asked farmers to consider making a contribution to the local St Vincent de Paul office.

Taking an average price of €60/t, the silage was worth around €60,000.

The torrential rain over the last number of months in the east and south of the country has resulted in farmers in some parts being short of fodder.

Teagasc has set up a fodder register, allowing farmers with surplus fodder to link in with those who are short.

Local rainfall

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal earlier this week, Fethard tillage farmer Noel Delaney said that there has been a lot more localised bursts of rainfall this year.

He has been measuring rainfall on his farm for 40 years.

On Tuesday evening, Delaney said that 13 of the 16 days in April had been wet in Fethard.

“We’ve had wet springs before, but it has just been consistently wet all winter and we never got any chance. We only got less than half our winter crops sown,” he said.

