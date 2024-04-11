Gardaí said that they are aware of this incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are investigating a livestock shooting which took place in Tipperary last weekend.

A cow and bull were shot in a field at Lackabrack near the village of Killoscully some time between Friday 5 April and Sunday 7 April.

While the cow died as a result of the incident and the bull survived, it is expected that the bull will have to be put down.

It is also understood that the one bullet injured both animals, having hit the cow first.

