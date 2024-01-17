Dairygold has increased its milk price by 1.43c/l to pay 35.2c/l, excluding VAT, for December supplies.
This follows a rise of 1.9c/l, excluding VAT, which Dairygold gave for November supplies following months of no changes.
A Dairygold spokesperson said that global milk markets have continued to return increased value in recent weeks, as supply and demand have rebalanced.
“Future markets continue to look positive, but sentiment will remain cautious until we get further into the spring.”
