The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that Brian Dooher is to take over as new chief veterinary officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland (NI).

A veterinary graduate of University College Dublin, Dooher joined DAERA in 2005 and has been deputy chief vet since 2018.

He is to take up the position at the end of March, replacing Dr Robert Huey, who is retiring.

Away from his working life, Dooher is well known in GAA circles and is currently the joint manager of the Tyrone senior county team.

He also has a strong farming background, producing both pedigree Simmental cattle and pedigree Texel sheep.