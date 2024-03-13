Lark In The Mornin and JJ Slevin win the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle followed in second by Eagles Reign and Tom Harney. \ Healy Racing

Cheltenham always seems to prove lucky for some young, up-and-coming Irish jockey every now and again.

This year, it was Eadestown-native Tom Harney who had his first ride there on Tuesday.

The 7lb claimer rode 80-1 shot Eagles Reign to come second on the opening day of the festival for local trainer Ross O’Sullivan.

While I’m sure Tom had lots of people cheering him on as he came back into the parade ring, his dad was shouting loud from the lambing shed at home where the show had to be kept on the road.