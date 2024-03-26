Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the proposed changes acknowledge farming on a small scale.

The easing of red tape for farmers from EU level, including small farmers being exempt from CAP inspections and payment penalties, could be in place by the end of spring.

The European Council’s special committee on agriculture has endorsed a review that aims to simplify CAP, reduce its administrative burden and provide more flexibility for farmers in meeting environmental standards.

The chair of the committee will now send a letter outlining its position to the European Parliament.

The Parliament’s position is expected to be adopted at a meeting taking place from 22 to 25 April.

These proposals come following farmer protests across Europe in recent months.

Small farms

Speaking from Brussels this Tuesday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the proposed changes acknowledge farming on a small scale.

“The proposal to reduce the burden on smaller farms in terms of inspections and potential penalties looks to recognise the practicalities of farming on a small scale.

“Farmers need stability and space to plan their futures and I will continue to work with member states to ensure that we have a strong and effective CAP that continues to support sustainable food production in the EU,” he said.

The Minister also welcomed the European Commission’s decision to address the position of farmers in the food chain by increasing the requirement for gathering market data and assessing the implementation of the unfair trading practices directive to date.

Proposed changes

Under the proposed changes, member states will be able to grant temporary and targeted derogations from certain requirements in the event of unforeseen climate conditions that prevent farmers from complying with them.

Specific exemptions from certain elements of good agricultural and environmental conditions (GAEC) are also to be introduced.

These include more flexibility to decide which soils to protect and when, crop diversification as an alternative to crop rotation and keeping land fallow or creating new landscape features through eco schemes being non-compulsory.

All farmers under 10ha would also be exempt from inspections and payment penalties, which in Ireland would primarily benefit beef and sheep farmers.

EU countries would also be able to amend their CAP strategic plans twice each year on a permanent basis, as opposed to once as it currently stands.