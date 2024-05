Brendan Gleeson is secretary general of the Department of Agriculture. \ Dave Ruffles

I’m told that Brendan Gleeson, the current secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, is not leaving Ag House anytime soon.

Speculation that the top man was on his way out of the top job on Kildare Street appears to be unfounded.

The Dealer has been informed that he is firmly staying put for the foreseeable.

Gleeson has held the role of secretary general since October 2018 and prior to that was responsible for international trade, Brexit and CAP development.