Are more stringent controls on the movement, sale and export of calves in the pipeline?

New minimum weight and age restrictions for selling calves are being considered by the Department of Agriculture, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

More stringent controls on the movement, sale and export of young stock were tabled by Department officials at a recent meeting of the Calf Stakeholder Forum.

A major curtailment on the use of Jersey genetics, up to a total ban, was also discussed.

While no formal proposals were put to stakeholders around age limits for calf movements, a minimum of 21 days was discussed for moving calves off their farm of birth. Calves can’t currently be moved until they are at least 14 days old.

A minimum age of 28 days was suggested for exporting calves, along with a required weight. In addition, a minimum age and weight below which marts would not accept calves for sale was also discussed.

Another meeting of the stakeholder group is scheduled to take place before Christmas to agree and ratify the new rules.