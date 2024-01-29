Over the coming weeks, small, informal focus groups centring on farm safety will be held in Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, Ballymote, Co Sligo, Grange, Co Sligo and Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Farmers in the northwest are being invited to share their experience with regard to farm safety as part of PhD research.

Over the coming weeks, small, informal focus groups centring on farm safety will be held in Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, Ballymote, Co Sligo, Grange, Co Sligo and Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Carolyn Scott, who is currently undertaking a PhD in farm safety at Atlantic Technical University (ATU) in Sligo, will facilitate the groups.

During the focus groups, Scott will tell participants about an idea for an app that brings health and safety to farmers in an easy and useable way. Scott will show participants how the app works and ask for feedback.

The PhD researcher will also facilitate a discussion among participants about health and safety on Irish farms.

The focus groups will be held in Grange on 2 February, Ballymote on 9 February, Letterkenny on 16 February and Ballyhaise on 23 February.

“Farmers have first-hand knowledge and experience of working on Irish farms.

“It is farmers’ knowledge and experience that will provide vital information about working farms which can be used to improve the safety of farmers, their family members and their employees,” she said.

Each focus group should take approximately 40 to 60 minutes.