A Wicklow election councillor has criticised the current government’s lack of action in farming issues such as succession, TB and water quality.

Independent Shay Cullen made the statement as he announced his bid to win a seat in the next Dáil.

While canvassing in Ashford, the problems with female succession and regulations for women in farming were raised by Amanda Mooney.

Cullen said the gist of most conversations he is having with rural dwellers, homemakers or employers is they’re “all running fast to go backwards under this government”.

“On the doorsteps and in farmyards, voters are looking for an alternative choice and for some recognition of their voice. They feel tired and let down after putting their shoulder to the wheel after the financial crash and COVID days,” Cullen said.

“The majority I’m canvassing feel the turnaround in government coffers isn’t ending up in their pockets. There is little faith in the main opposition parties either, who have had 10 years to bring them into line on housing, the environment and health, but collectively failed to.”

Election promises

A former Fine Gael member, in September, Cullen was not chosen by the party to run as the Taoiseach Simon Harris’s running mate in the election.

Election day will be Friday 29 November. Cullen promises to “hold the next administration to account” to bring down the cost of living and use a more “balanced approach” to eradicate TB by addressing both the bovine and wildlife factors involved.

“Every sector in society needs more time and funding to cope with growing business and environmental regulations, not more deadlines and sanctions,” added Cullen.

“It’s essential we protect our agriculture and enterprising futures and bring people together, not divide them on the journey.

“Voters want actual action on the ground and more investment now locally, not more reports, task forces or regulations. I genuinely feel the parties are in for a fright and the Cullen campaign will rattle them.”