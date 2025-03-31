Minister of State Robert Troy TD, chair of Collaborative Finance Joe Healy and CEO of Collaborative Finance Therese Conway at the launch of National Cultivate Week. / Peter Houlihan

Credit unions and their members will be celebrating Irish farmers’ role in sustaining local communities and the wider economy during National Cultivate Week.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance with special responsibility for financial services, credit unions and insurance Robert Troy launched the annual event, which takes place from Monday 7 to Sunday 13 April.

Cultivate is an initiative of a group of credit unions across 175 locations in Ireland that provides short- to medium-term loans built specifically for the growing needs of its farming members.

Newly appointed CEO of Collaborative Finance Therese Conway said that this is a celebration of Irish farmers and the communities that support them.

“Cultivate loans are built around the realities of farm life: flexibility, speed and a real personal service,” she said.

“The surge in demand for Cultivate loans since it launched in 2017 is proof that this approach works.”

Loans

Credit unions across the country will mark the week with a range of national and local events, offering opportunities to connect with farming families and highlight supports available through Cultivate loans.

Cultivate loans follow a 'farmer friendly' ethos, offering farmers quick loan approvals, a personal service, flexible repayments plans and unsecured lending up to €75,000 for up to 10 years.

Read more

Dairy farmers running faster to stand still

Irish farmers paying 3% more than European counterparts on loans - ICMSA

Money Mentor: your guide to building better financial security