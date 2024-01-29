Livestock account for over one quarter of fatalities among farmers over 65 years of age. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers are being urged to prioritise safety during calving season by Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon.

Tiredness during calving season increases the risk of an incident and good planning and preparation in advance of the calving season helps improve efficiencies and reduces the risk of an incident, Minister Heydon said.

"Calving is under way on many farms and the next few weeks will be a very busy period. I urge all farmers to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and everyone working on the farm during the calving season.

“Farmers must prioritise safety and take time to assess potential hazards and risks around the farmyard and farm. Time spent managing farm safety is time well spent,” he said.

Cows with calves

Minister Heydon referenced Health and Safety Authority (HSA) data which shows attacks by a cow with a calf account for one third of all fatalities involving livestock.

Cows with calves were involved in more fatal incidents than bulls over a 10-year period from 2014 to 2023.

“Cows will naturally be anxious at calving time and will defend their calves, not just after giving birth, but throughout the grazing season in the case of suckler cows.

“We must be conscious of the risks when working with cows, even those we consider to be quiet animals.

“Keeping a barrier such as a gate between yourself and the cow when treating or tagging the calf is an important measure to prevent an attack,” he said.

Age

Older people are particularly vulnerable when it comes to livestock, Minister Heydon added, with livestock accounting for over one quarter of fatalities among farmers over 65 years of age.

“As our mobility reduces with age, I would urge older farmers this calving season to avoid situations where they may not be able to react in time to avoid an incident and to reach out for help when the need arises,” he said.

Minister Heydon highlighted the TAMS III Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme, which has a 60% grant for a range of farm safety-related investments, including calving gates, livestock monitoring cameras and handling facilities, such as cattle crushes.