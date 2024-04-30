The final roadshow takes place in Athlone this week.

The final Irish Farmers Journal Renewables Roadshow takes place in Athlone on Tuesday 30 April.

The team has spent three weeks travelling the country, demonstrating how solar PV, renewable heat, anaerobic digestion and retrofitting your farmhouse can work for you.

So far, over 1,200 farmers and home and business owners have attended the events.

The final leg of the event is set to take place at the Athlone Springs Hotel.

Register

The event is now at capacity. If you are interested in attending the event and have not registered, please join the waiting list by following this link.

Times

The roadshows are evening events, with doors open from 6.30pm. Tea and coffee will be available on arrival.

The session kicks off at 7.30pm sharp and will run until 10pm, with more tea, coffee and sandwiches afterwards.

The roadshow is being delivered in partnership with FBD, the Irish Farmers Association and Bord Gáis Energy.