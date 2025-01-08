The price of butter rose by 2.6% to €6,536/t.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index was down at a second consecutive auction, with a 1.4% drop recorded at Tuesday’s trading event.

At both the last auction of 2024 and the first auction of 2025, held this week, the index decreased.

Lactose had the largest percentage decrease of any product traded, back 2.4% to €863/t.

Whole milk powder (WMP) and skim milk powder (SMP) were both down, back 2.1% to €3,648/t and 2.2% to €2,572/t respectively.

The price paid for anhydrous milk fat also fell, as it decreased 1.6% to €6,876/t.

Mozzarella saw the largest percentage increase, up 3.6% to €4,002/t.

The price of butter rose by 2.6% to €6,536/t, while butter milk powder (BMP) increased by 0.9% to €2,989/t. Cheddar saw a lift of 1% to €4,535/t.