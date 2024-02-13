Optimum Nutrition, the US-based range of protein powders, was acquired by Glanbia in 2008.

Glanbia’s Optimum Nutrition brand is to sponsor the McLaren Formula 1 team for the 2024 season.

McLaren Racing announced Optimum Nutrition, the US-based range of protein powders acquired by Glanbia in 2008, as a partner for 2024 and beyond.

Optimum Nutrition branding will feature on the pit crew overalls, the set-up kit and the driver overalls of McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

McLaren lists 52 sponsors on its website, of which Optimum Nutrition is now a part.

Peak performance

Global chief brand officer at Glanbia Performance Nutrition Colin Westcott-Pitt said the company is “delighted” to be announced as the official sports nutrition partner of McLaren.

“Both McLaren and Optimum Nutrition are dedicated to peak human performance and excellence, so we are thrilled to be working together during the forthcoming Formula 1 season,” he said.

Executive director, partnerships and accelerator of McLaren Racing, Matt Dennington welcomed Optimum Nutrition to the team.

“We operate in a high-performance environment and our people are our most important asset, so it’s fantastic that Optimum Nutrition will support our continuous push for improvement and excellence across everything we do,” he added.