The Government has approved the acceleration of works on the Adare bypass, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has announced.

The bypass is one element of the Limerick to Foynes Project, which is a 33km road connecting Limerick to the port of Foynes.

Around 100 farms and nine homes are expected to be affected by the road.

The decision to bring forward construction of the bypass section of the project will facilitate potential early delivery of the bypass ahead of the Ryder Cup.

The event will be held at Adare Manor in September 2027 and, if delivered, the bypass could assist traffic management during this busy period, the Department of Transport has said.

Investment

The Government will be investing approximately €150m in delivering the 7km bypass, which will remove unnecessary through traffic from Adare town and eliminate a major regional point of congestion on the national road network.

It will also improve the quality of life for those living and working in the town centre and allow for several urban realm improvements.

Minister Ryan said: “This is a major infrastructural project of strategic importance to Limerick and our national road network.

"Once complete, Adare will see huge benefits. There will be less congestion and noise, air quality will be better, it will be easier for people to get in and out of their own town, it will be much safer and there will be improvements to green areas and shared spaces, making it an even more attractive town to live and work in.

"This is the type of transformation we want to achieve for people by prioritising bypasses and our towns centre first approach.

"We are also facilitating the accelerated delivery of this project with the aim to complete it ahead of the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Timeline

"Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) will be working closely with Limerick City and County Council and other agencies and stakeholders, and together will do everything they can to open the bypass in line with this timeline.”

Minister of State Jack Chambers welcomed the announcement: “The Adare Bypass represents an important investment in the road network and today Government is signalling support for delivery of the bypass ahead of September 2027.

"The scheme will benefit residents, visitors and commuters in the region, and I look forward to seeing construction get under way.”