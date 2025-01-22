Farmers and industries will be required to complete actions from the Nitrates Derogation Renewal Plan

Establishing a water quality committee and funding for water quality projects are some of the ways the next Government aims to retain the nitrates derogation.

Announced in the 2025 Programme for Government, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Regional Independent Group, stated that they will “do everything within [their] power to make the case at EU level” to retain Ireland’s derogation.

As reported by the Irish Farmers Journal last October, the Government will establish a cabinet committee on water quality to coordinate improvements in all sectors. It will be chaired by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

There are also plans to expand the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) and increase funding for the Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP).

Farmers and industry will be required to complete actions from the Nitrates Derogation Renewal Plan, published by Charlie McConalogue in August 2024, to help support these retention efforts.

In addition, the next Government is proposing further collaboration on water testing between farmers, Teagasc and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Government said it will work with farmers, industry, state agencies and local authorities to develop evidence-based solutions to assist farmers in improving water quality.

