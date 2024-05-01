Tanks should only be agitated on windy days, the IFA's farm family chair has advised. / Ramona Farrelly

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) farm family chair Teresa Roche has encouraged all farmers to be vigilant of safety risks when working with slurry this spring.

Roche outlined six areas to be particularly conscious of on safety when working slurry:

Ensure there are no people or livestock in buildings above or adjacent to tanks before agitation starts.

Stay away from the slurry and the buildings above or adjacent to slurry for 30 minutes after agitation.

Only agitate tanks on windy days.

Ensure all tanks and lagoons are covered and have a child-proof safety fence at least 1.8m in height.

Keep at least two people present at all times during agitation.

Keep tank coverings secure at all times.

“Slurry is a valuable asset on any farm. However, if not managed appropriately, slurry-holding facilities and operations can be locations for accidents,” the IFA chair commented.

“Due to the inclement weather conditions throughout spring, spreading conditions were not favourable.”

The recent uptick in weather conditions will lead to a “significant increase” in slurry spreading, she said.

It is vital that all farmers, contractors and machinery operators adhere to the safety guidelines when working with slurry and make themselves aware of the dangers.

“No matter how much experience you have at farming, always keep safety to the forefront of your mind when working with slurry.”