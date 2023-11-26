Kieran Killen pictured with Tara Brown and Bobby Paterson (sponsor), winner of the Junior Charolais champion.

With close to 500 weanlings on show, the 2023 Carrick-on-Shannon annual fatstock, one of the pinnacles of the commercial cattle show year, recorded record entries of cattle and a thronged ringside.

This followed on from the strong entry of adult cattle that took place on Monday, where 130 adult show cattle went under the hammer.

??A huge crowd around the ring here in Carrick today for the Winter Fair??86 @BelgianBlueIRL heifers entered in this class, it’s going to be a tough one for NI judge Gareth Corrie ? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @MartinMerrick2

Shoutout to @Tjduffy100 for the long arm?? pic.twitter.com/XyVmBlZU6G November 26, 2023

A host of judges had the tough task of deciphering the day's champions.

Renowned Northern Ireland-based judges Arthur and Alise Callaghan were joined by Gareth Corrie, who took charge of judging the Angus, Shorthorn, Belgian Blue, Charolais and Limousin classes, while local man Martin Regan, Co Roscommon, took the helm in the Simmental ring.

Earlier in the day, Eleanor Reilly, Co Cavan, and Catherine Smith, Co Meath, had the unenviable job of selecting the next generation of show men and women in the young handlers’ classes.

It’s all systems go here in Carrick this afternoon. Judge Gareth Corrie from JCB Commercials has just tapped Kieran Killeen and Shane Giltinane forward as his @irishcharolais Champion and Reserve ?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @ajwwoods @MartinMerrick2 pic.twitter.com/uda0mDMxNa — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) November 26, 2023

In pictures

Junior Belgian Blue champion went to John Kennedy, Co Donegal.

Calum McKeown with the Shorthorn champion.

(l-r) Shane Giltinane with his junior reserve Charolais champion alongside handler PJ Smith and sponsor Bobby Patterson.

Alfie Cooney and Rachel Flynn with the reserve Angus champion.

William Jones with Scott and Pippa Jones with their junior Angus champion.

Nichola Mulligan, Martin Regan and Peadar Glennon ISCS with the Simmental champion.

Ailish McBride with the reserve Limousin champion.

Jack O’Brien with Arthur and Alise Callaghan with the junior Limousin champion