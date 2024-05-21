Oscar Chamula helping his grandad Paddy John D O'Sullivan on their farm in Fermoyle, Sneem, Co Kerry. \ Julie O'Sullivan
Three-year-old Ella Sheenan taking care of a pet lamb on her auntie and uncle's farm in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone. \ Orla Warrington
Michael McSweeney, from Clonkeen, Killarney, Co Kerry, reading the Irish Farmers Journal. Michael reads the paper from cover to cover each week. \ Fidelma McSweeney
Aaron McLaughlin's pet lambs in Clonmany, Co Donegal. \ Chleo McLaughlin
A Zwartbles lamb enjoying the sun in Cavan. \ Adam Farrelly
The two Loughnane brothers, Danny and Jack, were thrilled with their new arrival. Sarah the donkey gave birth to a beautiful fIlly in Loughrea, Co Galway. \ Mary Rose Loughnane
Spreading slurry after first-cut silage beside a field of Amenity spring barley on the farm of Pat and Declan Mullins, Kildorrery, Co Cork. \ Declan Mullins
Oscar Chamula helping his grandad Paddy John D O'Sullivan on their farm in Fermoyle, Sneem, Co Kerry. \ Julie O'Sullivan
Three-year-old Ella Sheenan taking care of a pet lamb on her auntie and uncle's farm in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone. \ Orla Warrington
Michael McSweeney, from Clonkeen, Killarney, Co Kerry, reading the Irish Farmers Journal. Michael reads the paper from cover to cover each week. \ Fidelma McSweeney
Aaron McLaughlin's pet lambs in Clonmany, Co Donegal. \ Chleo McLaughlin
A Zwartbles lamb enjoying the sun in Cavan. \ Adam Farrelly
The two Loughnane brothers, Danny and Jack, were thrilled with their new arrival. Sarah the donkey gave birth to a beautiful fIlly in Loughrea, Co Galway. \ Mary Rose Loughnane
Spreading slurry after first-cut silage beside a field of Amenity spring barley on the farm of Pat and Declan Mullins, Kildorrery, Co Cork. \ Declan Mullins
SHARING OPTIONS: