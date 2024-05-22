The parade off champions at the Balmoral show 2023. \ Houston Green
Nancy Andrews is getting in some practice with cousin Gary Andrews of Larne Co.Antrim after his Hereford female entry won the Junior Champion and Reserve Female Champion at th \ Houston Green
Judge Margery Blackburn of Dungannon Co.Tyrone along with Lara Taylor of Coleraine Co.Derry, Lara picked up Overall Champion Young Handler and Sheep Young Handler Champion \ Houston Green
Sisters Maise McCracken (left) and Isabelle McCracken (right) with their cousin Ellen Haire all from Dromore Co.Down looking forward to taking part in the Young Handlers \ Houston Green
Lining up to take part in the 8-9 year old Sheep Young Handlers sponsored by the LMC at the Balmoral Show \ Houston Green
Ivan Haire of Dundrod Co.Antrim and James Cleland also of Dundrod Co.Antrim getting their stock ready for the ring at the RUAS Showgrounds Lisburn Co Antrim. \ Houston Green \ Houston Green
James Wylie from Newtownabbey Co Antrim taking part in the Limousin Younge Breeders Stock Judging competition at the Balmoral show. \ Houston Green
Seamus Kelly from Forkhill Co Down competing in the hand shearing final \ Houston Green
In the Holstein ring at the 155th Balmoral Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Shauna Killen with Dinmore sensation, the LMC Beef Champion of Champions on day 3 of the 155th Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan
