Rena Blake and Lisa Fingleton on the farm in Ballybunion. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

Insurance could block the general public from accessing farms through organised on-farm experiences in the future, a social farmer has said.

Lisa Fingleton, who runs the Barna Way farm with her wife Rena Blake in Ballybunion, made the comments at the Farming for Nature gathering in the Burren last week.

Fingleton and Blake, an artist and photographer respectively, facilitate social farming and also run creative experiences on their organic farm.

“We need to start challenging insurance companies as farmers. It’s outrageous, I think the insurance industry in Ireland has lost the run of itself.

“If we really want the next generation to have access to nature and to farms, we really need to challenge insurance companies and the Government to start supporting farmers to open their farms,” she said.

Scottish model

Speaking as part of a panel of farmers involved in farm diversification, Fingleton said Ireland needs to adopt a similar on-farm insurance model to Scotland, where the risk is carried not by the farmer, but by the person accessing the land.

“We have the exact reversal here - as farmers, we’re responsible,” she said.

The Kerry-based farmer added that while insurance cover is available for on-farm groups, she feels what is offered is not comprehensive enough.

“We need people to access the land, we can’t be restricted by things like insurance around our neck.

“It’s something I’d love to see the Irish Farmers' Association and the big organisations take on to make sure it doesn’t spiral. Our insurance has gone up so much.

“I don’t feel it’s good enough. They’re very loose on what they’re covering. I’m not happy with that, we can’t be expected to take all the risk,” Fingleton said.