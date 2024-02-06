Irish Farmers Journal picture editor and photographer Philip Doyle won two prestigious Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI) annual awards at a ceremony in Dublin on Friday night.
Doyle came second in the daily life and people category, and picked up another third prize in the reportage category.
2nd Daily Life & People - GIVE IT WELLY - Philip Doyle, Irish Farmers Journal @Philldoylephoto @farmersjournal #pressphotographers pic.twitter.com/CxUJ7AjA1l— Press Photographers Ireland CLG (@PressPhoto_IRL) February 2, 2024
His daily life and people picture, entitled Giving it Welly, depicted Macra’s successful welly throwing world record attempt at the National Ploughing Championships last year.
Commenting on the picture, the judges said it was “a joyful and well-timed moment”.
3rd REPORTAGE - LOUGH NEAGH EELS - Philip Doyle, Irish Farmers Journal @Philldoylephoto @farmersjournal #pressphotographers pic.twitter.com/jyOqc1VTDD— Press Photographers Ireland CLG (@PressPhoto_IRL) February 2, 2024
Doyle’s entry that placed third in the reportage category, Lough Neagh Eels, was a compilation of pictures depicting eel processing at Lough Neagh in Toomebridge, Co Antrim.
The judges said “it was an in-depth study” and they were “impressed by the colour and variety of images in this reportage”.
SHARING OPTIONS: