Phillip Doyle at the 2024 Press Photographer of the Year Awards at the RDS in Dublin. \ Arthur Carron

Irish Farmers Journal picture editor and photographer Philip Doyle won two prestigious Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI) annual awards at a ceremony in Dublin on Friday night.

Doyle came second in the daily life and people category, and picked up another third prize in the reportage category.

His daily life and people picture, entitled Giving it Welly, depicted Macra’s successful welly throwing world record attempt at the National Ploughing Championships last year.

Macra's successful attempt to break a world record for the most people simultaneously throwing wellington boots. \ Philip Doyle

Commenting on the picture, the judges said it was “a joyful and well-timed moment”.

Doyle’s entry that placed third in the reportage category, Lough Neagh Eels, was a compilation of pictures depicting eel processing at Lough Neagh in Toomebridge, Co Antrim.

The judges said “it was an in-depth study” and they were “impressed by the colour and variety of images in this reportage”.