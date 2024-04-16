Milk production in Europe remains under pressure due to very wet weather, according to Kerry.

Kerry Group has risen its base price for March by 0.95c/l, excluding VAT.

Last month, the processor paid a base price of 36.2c/l, excluding VAT, and this month it has increased it to 37.1c/l, excluding VAT for March milk supplies at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Overall, including a milk contract payment of 1.9c/l on qualifying milk volumes, Kerry is paying a price of 39c/l, excluding VAT.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for March, the milk price return exclusive of VAT and bonuses is 42.66c/l.

"This is providing support for dairy markets despite much uncertainty remaining around demand," they said.

Lakeland Dairies

Last week, Lakeland Dairies announced a rise to its base price of 0.48c/l, excluding VAT, for March supplies.

This brings its base price to 39.9c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The base price includes a 0.48c/l sustainability incentive payment.

A separate 0.95c/l input support payment is being paid on top of the base price.